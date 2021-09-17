Unification ministry calls for implementation of inter-Korean agreements ahead of summit anniversary
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue its efforts to implement agreements with North Korea and improve inter-Korean relations, the unification ministry said Friday, as it was set to mark the third anniversary of a summit in Pyongyang over the weekend.
President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang and adopted the Pyongyang Declaration on Sept. 19, 2018, under which they agreed to ease military tensions and expand cooperation.
Cross-border ties, however, have since stalled amid little progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
"It is disappointing that the Pyongyang Declaration has not been implemented. Any agreement can be completed with its execution," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson of the ministry, told a regular press briefing.
"Despite current challenging situations, we will make ceaseless efforts for the implementation of the agreements between the South and the North," he added.
Inter-Korean relations have significantly chilled since North Korea blew up a liaison office in its border town of Kaesong last summer. The North remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls for dialogue and cross-border exchanges.
North Korea has heightened tensions recently by test-firing a new type of long-range cruise missile, which was followed by ballistic missile launches.
