Bank union set to hold strike in Oct. over wage hike
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- A labor union of South Korean bank workers said Friday it will stage a strike in mid-October over failed wage negotiations with the management.
The Korean Financial Industry Union (KFIU), the nation's major umbrella union for bank workers, said representatives from its local chapters decided to start an all-out walkout Oct. 15.
"The representatives agreed on the need to wage an all-out effort to win a victory in the wage negotiations as it appears impossible to reach a deal with the management, given its stance and attitude," the union said in a statement.
Both sides have held a series of collective bargaining talks but failed to iron out differences over wage increases. The KFIU demands a 4.3 percent hike in wages for regular workers, while the management has offered a 1.2 percent increase.
The trade union said its leadership will kick off an all-night sit-in protest next Thursday, with its members slated to hold a slowdown during lunchtime on Oct. 13.
The KFIU, which claims a membership of 100,000, said it will hold a press conference on the eve of the planned strike to announce its action plan.
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) All artifacts from Baekje king's tomb go on display for first time
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
-
(LEAD) Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu