2004 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and Russian President Vladimir Putin announce a comprehensive partnership between the two nations at a summit held at the Kremlin. They agreed to cooperate regarding the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the fight against international terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the development of oil and natural gas wells in Siberia, linkage of the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Trans-Korean Railway, and the transfer of Russian space technology to South Korea.

