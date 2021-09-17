Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Enzychem Lifesciences to raise 316.4 bln won via stock sale

All News 15:21 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Enzychem Lifesciences Corp.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 316.4 billion won(US$269.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.3 million common shares at a price of 59,700 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
