KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 290,000 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 94,600 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 91,100 DN 200
SGBC 89,500 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,500 DN 100
BoryungPharm 16,750 DN 50
Hyosung 123,000 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 271,000 DN 500
LOTTE 34,750 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 7,980 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 124,000 UP 1,500
KCC 454,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 113,500 DN 500
AmoreG 53,100 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 209,000 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,360 DN 10
KAL 32,950 UP 850
BukwangPharm 21,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,400 DN 4,700
Daewoong 34,950 UP 50
SamyangFood 81,400 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,000 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 431,000 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,202,000 DN 22,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,350 DN 110
HITEJINRO 34,050 DN 650
Yuhan 64,500 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 126,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,700 DN 50
DOOSAN 100,000 DN 2,000
DL 72,200 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,550 DN 250
KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 2,665 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 24,750 DN 150
Daesang 24,800 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,350 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 50
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) All artifacts from Baekje king's tomb go on display for first time
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train