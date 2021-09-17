Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:45 September 17, 2021

SK hynix 107,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 718,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 56,200 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 450
Kogas 41,500 DN 850
Hanwha 35,050 DN 250
DB HiTek 57,600 UP 900
CJ 104,000 UP 1,000
LX INT 29,700 DN 1,100
DongkukStlMill 19,950 DN 550
KSOE 105,500 DN 13,000
CUCKOO 22,500 DN 600
KOLON IND 109,000 UP 8,000
GCH Corp 32,950 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 60,800 DN 600
SamsungElec 77,200 UP 1,100
NHIS 13,400 UP 150
DongwonInd 237,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 50,400 DN 600
LS 67,400 DN 1,100
GC Corp 358,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,800 UP 50
GS E&C 46,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 0
KPIC 243,500 DN 7,500
LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,080 UP 400
SKC 175,500 UP 1,000
POSCO 362,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 34,150 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 5,240 DN 20
HtlShilla 89,100 UP 400
Hanmi Science 69,700 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 178,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 123,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 DN 100
OCI 142,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 67,700 DN 1,300
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
