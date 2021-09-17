SK hynix 107,000 UP 3,000

Youngpoong 718,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 56,200 UP 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 450

Kogas 41,500 DN 850

Hanwha 35,050 DN 250

DB HiTek 57,600 UP 900

CJ 104,000 UP 1,000

LX INT 29,700 DN 1,100

DongkukStlMill 19,950 DN 550

KSOE 105,500 DN 13,000

CUCKOO 22,500 DN 600

KOLON IND 109,000 UP 8,000

GCH Corp 32,950 UP 300

DB INSURANCE 60,800 DN 600

SamsungElec 77,200 UP 1,100

NHIS 13,400 UP 150

DongwonInd 237,500 DN 2,500

SK Discovery 50,400 DN 600

LS 67,400 DN 1,100

GC Corp 358,500 DN 6,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,800 UP 50

GS E&C 46,150 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 0

KPIC 243,500 DN 7,500

LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,080 UP 400

SKC 175,500 UP 1,000

POSCO 362,500 DN 2,000

GS Retail 34,150 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 5,240 DN 20

HtlShilla 89,100 UP 400

Hanmi Science 69,700 DN 400

SamsungElecMech 178,500 DN 1,000

Hanssem 123,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 DN 100

OCI 142,000 DN 4,000

LS ELECTRIC 67,700 DN 1,300

