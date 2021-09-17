Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

September 17, 2021

KorZinc 518,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 90
F&F Holdings 35,650 DN 650
IlyangPharm 32,700 DN 100
Ottogi 512,000 UP 6,000
KumhoPetrochem 202,000 DN 6,500
HyundaiMipoDock 72,300 DN 5,400
Mobis 267,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,100 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 51,300 DN 200
S-Oil 101,500 0
S-1 84,900 DN 300
LG Innotek 216,000 UP 7,000
ZINUS 73,000 DN 1,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,000 DN 2,500
HMM 38,550 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 83,700 DN 600
Hanchem 333,500 DN 1,500
DWS 68,000 DN 2,500
SamsungSecu 49,400 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 14,350 DN 350
SKTelecom 301,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 53,600 UP 300
HyundaiElev 48,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 5,860 DN 80
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 100
SK 273,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,600 DN 700
KEPCO 24,500 UP 250
Handsome 40,300 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 25,100 DN 150
COWAY 80,100 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 0
IBK 10,200 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,250 DN 600
SamsungEng 27,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 129,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,480 UP 80
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
