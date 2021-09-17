KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 50
KT 32,550 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199000 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 250
LG Uplus 14,550 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 DN 300
KT&G 81,100 DN 200
DHICO 21,650 DN 200
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 600
LG Display 20,000 UP 200
Kangwonland 28,350 UP 150
NAVER 403,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 119,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 587,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 118,000 UP 1,000
DSME 28,800 DN 550
DSINFRA 10,150 DN 100
DWEC 7,140 DN 30
DongwonF&B 204,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,650 DN 1,000
LGH&H 1,358,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 701,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 49,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,100 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 275,500 UP 8,500
Huchems 28,400 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,900 DN 100
KIH 90,500 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 31,050 UP 200
GS 43,050 DN 550
CJ CGV 31,800 DN 100
LIG Nex1 52,600 UP 800
Fila Holdings 46,300 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,275 DN 55
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
-
(LEAD) All artifacts from Baekje king's tomb go on display for first time
-
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train