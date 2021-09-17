SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 50

KT 32,550 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199000 UP500

LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 250

LG Uplus 14,550 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 DN 300

KT&G 81,100 DN 200

DHICO 21,650 DN 200

Doosanfc 50,500 DN 600

LG Display 20,000 UP 200

Kangwonland 28,350 UP 150

NAVER 403,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 119,500 DN 2,000

NCsoft 587,000 DN 2,000

KIWOOM 118,000 UP 1,000

DSME 28,800 DN 550

DSINFRA 10,150 DN 100

DWEC 7,140 DN 30

DongwonF&B 204,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 38,650 DN 1,000

LGH&H 1,358,000 DN 25,000

LGCHEM 701,000 DN 15,000

KEPCO E&C 49,300 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,100 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,500

Celltrion 275,500 UP 8,500

Huchems 28,400 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,900 DN 100

KIH 90,500 UP 2,400

LOTTE Himart 31,050 UP 200

GS 43,050 DN 550

CJ CGV 31,800 DN 100

LIG Nex1 52,600 UP 800

Fila Holdings 46,300 DN 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 3,275 DN 55

(MORE)