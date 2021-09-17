Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

September 17, 2021

AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 18,550 DN 400
SK Innovation 240,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 35,700 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 0
Hansae 23,400 DN 250
LX HAUSYS 84,500 UP 300
Youngone Corp 45,150 DN 50
CSWIND 74,300 DN 1,100
GKL 15,950 DN 100
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 90
emart 174,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 47,150 DN 250
HANJINKAL 62,500 DN 200
DoubleUGames 60,600 DN 700
COSMAX 135,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 60,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 933,000 UP 17,000
INNOCEAN 59,500 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 42,300 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,150 UP 150
Netmarble 122,000 0
KRAFTON 493,500 UP 1,500
ORION 126,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,200 UP 350
BGF Retail 175,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 288,000 DN 9,500
HDC-OP 28,600 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 733,000 DN 23,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 810,000 UP 33,000
SKBS 272,500 DN 7,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 UP 50
KakaoBank 68,000 UP 900
HYBE 276,500 0
SK ie technology 224,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 139,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,930 DN 50
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65300 DN4500
(END)

