S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 September 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.082 1.078 +0.4
2-year TB 1.402 1.394 +0.8
3-year TB 1.535 1.510 +2.5
10-year TB 2.068 2.043 +2.5
2-year MSB 1.381 1.364 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.978 1.958 +2.0
91-day CD 1.010 1.010 0.0
(END)
