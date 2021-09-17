Go to Contents Go to Navigation

70 pct of S. Koreans have recieved first COVID-19 vaccine dose: Moon

All News 17:31 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced Friday that 70 percent of South Korea's 52-million population have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The achievement came 204 days after the country began the vaccination campaign.

"It is an amazing speed," the president wrote on social media.

It represents the fastest pace among OECD member states, except for Iceland with a population of 340,000, he noted.

He thanked the public and medical workers for such a speedy vaccination program.

"Now, we are moving toward the 80 percent of inoculation rate," Moon stated, adding South Korea will be a leader in the full vaccination rate as well.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

