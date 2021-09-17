70 pct of S. Koreans have recieved first COVID-19 vaccine dose: Moon
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced Friday that 70 percent of South Korea's 52-million population have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The achievement came 204 days after the country began the vaccination campaign.
"It is an amazing speed," the president wrote on social media.
It represents the fastest pace among OECD member states, except for Iceland with a population of 340,000, he noted.
He thanked the public and medical workers for such a speedy vaccination program.
"Now, we are moving toward the 80 percent of inoculation rate," Moon stated, adding South Korea will be a leader in the full vaccination rate as well.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) All artifacts from Baekje king's tomb go on display for first time
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train