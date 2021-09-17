N. Korea says U.S. 'double standard' to blame for deadlock in talks
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. "double standard" toward North Korea is to blame for the prolonged deadlock in talks between the two countries, a North Korean international affairs commentator claimed Friday.
The commentator, Kim Yong-chol, made the case in an article carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the U.S. denounced the North's missile test this week as a provocation while remaining silent about a similar missile test by South Korea.
"The reason for the continuing deadlock in dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. lies with the U.S. double standard," Kim said, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim said the North is aware of the "signals the U.S. is sending to induce us to dialogue" while misleading public opinion as if Pyongyang is responsible for the deadlock.
"We have never opposed dialogue itself," Kim said. "However, in a situation where the U.S. is holding on to double standard, it is obvious that dialogue in which fairness, equality and respect for the counterpart are guaranteed, cannot happen."
Kim also said "dialogue and pressure" cannot coexist.
"The U.S. cannot speak of denuclearization unless its withdrawal of hostile policy is guaranteed," he said.
(END)
