Korean-language dailies

-- Vaccination rate hovers at 70 pct; key must be curb upsurge, maintain antivirus efforts during holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Youth facing endless pain, with few jobs, more business closures (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea expands uranium enrichment plant, increasing fissile material production by 25 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Signs detected of N. Korea's construction of uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon (Segye Times)

-- Drinking of alcoholic beverages up recently after going down amid coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)

-- First-shot vaccination rate exceeds 70 pct, authorities call for short and small-group travels during Chuseok holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Education that makes everybody happy (Hankyoreh)

-- Greater Seoul where 80 pct of coronavirus cases are reported now faces massive population movement during holiday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- MZ generation challenges 586 generation, rocks presidential race (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tax-caused apartment transaction cliff (Korea Economic Daily)

