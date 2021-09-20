Ko Jin-young earns 2nd LPGA win of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young has found the LPGA winner's circle for the second time this season.
The South Korean star shot 11-under 205 to win the weather-shortened Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon, on Sunday (local time). Fellow South Korean Lee Jeong-eun and Australian Su Oh tied for second place at seven-under.
Ko had a bogey-free day of 69 at the Oregon Golf Club and capped off the day with a birdie at the 18th hole.
Because of heavy rains in the region that wiped out Saturday's action, the tournament was played over 54 holes instead of the usual 72.
This was Ko's second win of 2021, following her title at the Volunteers of America Classic in July, and her ninth overall.
Ko remains one of only three South Koreans to have captured an LPGA title this year, along with Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo, who have each won once in a down year for the South Korean contingent. There are seven tournaments left in 2021.
Sitting at eight-under through two rounds, Ko held a one-stroke lead over Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland. As Dryburgh played her way out of contention with a couple of bogeys on the front nine on Sunday, Ko held steady and got her first birdie of the day at the seventh hole.
Ko birdied the 11th hole to reach 10-under for the tournament, and no one was particularly close by then. Not that she needed it, but Ko drained a lengthy birdie putt on the final hole to complete her four-shot victory.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
