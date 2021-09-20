Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 20, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Cloudy 20
Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 30/22 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
Most Saved
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 2,000 amid concerns about spike in outbreaks after Chuseok holiday
-
N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable,' vows to take counteraction
-
(LEAD) Moon heads to New York for U.N. speech during Chuseok holiday in Korea
-
Moon due in New York for U.N. speech during Chuseok holiday in Korea