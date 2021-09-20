Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 20, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Cloudy 20

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 30/22 Cloudy 10

Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 30

(END)

