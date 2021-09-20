Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says S. Korea's SLBM cannot be effective attack means

All News 12:26 September 20, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea claimed Monday that South Korea's newly unveiled submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is not a real SLBM and cannot serve as an effective means of attack.

The chief of the North's defense science agency made the comment, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), days after South Korea unveiled its first homegrown SLBM by announcing the successful test-launch from the 3,000-ton-class Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine.

