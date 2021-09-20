Moon says S. Korea will be steadfast partner for inclusive global cooperation for SDGs
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his country's commitment Monday to "inclusive international cooperation" to address pending global challenges.
Moon spoke while attending the second Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) event, along with the members of BTS, a globally renowned South Korean boy band and Moon's special envoy for "future generations and culture."
The SDG Moment is designed to galvanize the campaign to achieve the U.N.-led goals adopted in 2015.
Moon stressed that cooperation beyond borders is the very first step to resolve such global problems as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
"Guided by the conviction that no one is safe until everyone is safe, the (South) Korean people will join the journey of inclusive international cooperation as your most reliable and steadfast companion, leaving no one behind," he said in a speech.
The president called the international community's fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines a starting point.
South Korea has pledged to donate US$200 million to support lower-income economies through the COVAX program.
As a pillar of global vaccine production, he added, the country will continue efforts to expand the supply of vaccines.
He also emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in response to the climate crisis and reaffirmed that Seoul will finalize its specific plan in late October for going carbon neutral by 2050.
On the occasion of the U.N. climate action in November, known as COP 26, South Korea will submit its plan to again raise its 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), he added.
Moon noted that the members of BTS have joined the SDG Moment event in their capacity as his special envoy for future generations and culture.
He voiced hope that BTS' role as special envoy will serve as an opportunity to unite the "goodwill and actions" of future generations for sustainable development.
