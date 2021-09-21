(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable,' vows to take counteraction
-
S. Korea to deploy homegrown SLBM next year: sources
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Highways clog with traffic as Chuseok exodus is in full swing
-
Moon in New York for U.N. speech during Chuseok holiday in Korea