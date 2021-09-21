(LEAD) Moon discusses N. Korea issue during summit with British PM
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep concern Monday about North Korea's recent series of missile launches during summit talks here with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He pointed out that Pyongyang's move had come at a time when the stabilization of security conditions on the peninsula is very important.
Moon then stressed the need for parties concerned to manage the situations in a stable manner and make constant efforts for the early resumption of dialogue.
The leaders had their second face-to-face summit in about three months, as they were visiting New York for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.
Moon briefed Johnson on Seoul's push for the denuclearization of Korea and establishment of peace.
He requested support from Britain, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, so that the Korea peace process can make substantive progress.
The prime minister reaffirmed Britain's backing for the South Korean government's peace drive and agreed to cooperate in efforts to engage North Korea diplomatically, according to Moon's office.
Earlier this month, the North fired a long-range cruise missile and two ballistic missiles. Firing a rocket using ballistic missile technology is banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The leaders, meanwhile, agreed on closer partnerships between their nations in response to climate change.
Britain is scheduled to host the "COP 26" U.N. climate action summit in November and South Korea hopes to host the "COP 28" session in 2023. Johnson asked Moon to attend the COP 26 event slated for Nov. 1-2.
The two sides also had discussions on bilateral relations including trade, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They expected two-way trade and investment to further expand, going forward, with their free trade agreement (FTA) in smooth implementation since it took effect in January following Brexit.
Moon had the previous talks with Johnson during his trip to the British county of Cornwall in June for a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.
