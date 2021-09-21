Moon set for vaccine diplomacy in New York
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will engage in another round of COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in the United States on Tuesday, according to his office.
He plans to meet with Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, making time during a trip here for an annual session of the U.N. General Assembly.
Moon will also attend a ceremony to sign a vaccine cooperation accord between South Korea and the U.S. to be joined by relevant business representatives from both sides.
The event is a follow-up to Moon's White House summit deal with President Joe Biden in May to establish a comprehensive KORUS Global Vaccine Partnership. It is meant to strengthen the allies' joint response capabilities for infectious disease through international vaccine cooperation, including scientific and technological cooperation.
South Korea aims to become a global vaccine hub.
Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral summit talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the U.N. session and deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. meeting.
He will then head to Honolulu, Hawaii, for an alliance event.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly over 1,700; concerns grow over further spread after Chuseok holiday
-
N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable,' vows to take counteraction
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Britain discuss vaccine swap in summit
-
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea will be steadfast partner for inclusive global cooperation for SDGs