Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 21, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/21 Rain 70

Incheon 26/22 Rain 70

Suwon 27/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/22 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/20 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 27/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/21 Rain 60

Jeju 28/24 Rain 20

Daegu 26/21 Rain 60

Busan 25/23 Rain 70

