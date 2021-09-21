(2nd LD) Seoul-bound traffic jammed as S. Koreans return after Chuseok
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest info in paras 2-3)
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Long lines of vehicles formed on South Korea's major highways Tuesday as millions of people headed back to Seoul after celebrating the Chuseok holiday with their families in their hometowns.
Korea Expressway Corp. predicted it would take five hours to drive from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul if a traveler departed at 10 p.m. It usually takes around four hours.
The estimated travel time from the southwestern city of Ulsan to Seoul was four hours and 40 minutes. The estimate for the Gwangju-Seoul route was four hours and 20 minutes, and four hours from Daegu, the authorities said.
Some 5.22 million vehicles will be traveling Tuesday, causing major traffic congestion on highways and roads that is likely to be relieved between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
This year's Chuseok, the Korean harvest celebration, falls on Tuesday, and the holiday runs through Wednesday. Koreans usually visit their hometowns to get together with family members and visit their ancestors' graves.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly over 1,700; concerns grow over further spread after Chuseok holiday
-
N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable,' vows to take counteraction
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Britain discuss vaccine swap in summit
-
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea will be steadfast partner for inclusive global cooperation for SDGs