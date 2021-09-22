Today in Korean history
Sept. 23
1992 -- South Korea and Taiwan close their diplomatic missions in each other's capital after South Korea switched its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.
2002 -- North Korean athletes come to Busan, South Korea's largest port city, to participate in the 14th Asian Games.
2010 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, seek ways to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks and means to address Pyongyang's nuclear issue. The bilateral summit, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, follows Lee's proposal for a package deal on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons programs.
2011 -- South Korea is reelected to the executive board of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Eleven board seats were up for election at the IAEA general conference in Vienna, Austria. Newly elected board members include Cuba, Mexico and Italy.
2020 -- A 47-year-old South Korean fisheries official is found to have gone missing while on duty aboard an inspection boat off the western border island of Yeonpyeong a week earlier, and an investigation was launched into intelligence that he could have ended up in North Korean waters.
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Britain discuss vaccine swap in summit
-
(LEAD) Seoul-bound traffic jammed as S. Koreans return after Chuseok
-
New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day; concerns grow over post-holiday surge
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to give Vietnam 1 mln doses of vaccine next month