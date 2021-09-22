Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 22, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/19 Rain 60
Incheon 24/21 Rain 60
Suwon 25/20 Rain 10
Cheongju 26/20 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 60
Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 27/20 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/20 Rain 70
Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/18 Rain 60
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
Most Saved
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Britain discuss vaccine swap in summit
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly over 1,700; concerns grow over further spread after Chuseok holiday
-
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea will be steadfast partner for inclusive global cooperation for SDGs
-
(LEAD) Seoul-bound traffic jammed as S. Koreans return after Chuseok