Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 22, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/19 Rain 60

Incheon 24/21 Rain 60

Suwon 25/20 Rain 10

Cheongju 26/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 60

Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/20 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/20 Rain 70

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/18 Rain 60

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

