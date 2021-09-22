Military reports five new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,711
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported five additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, putting the total caseload so far at 1,711.
Two of the new cases came from Army units in Damyang in southwestern South Jeolla Province and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province, respectively.
The third case was reported from an Air Force unit in Cheongju in the central province of North Chungcheong and the fourth came from a Navy unit in Jeju. A defense ministry unit in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, also reported one case.
All of the five new cases are confirmed to be "breakthrough infections," as the patients received the required doses for full vaccination more than two weeks ago. That raises the total number of breakthrough cases in the military to 137, it said.
(END)
