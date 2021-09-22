Moon in Hawaii for alliance event after U.N. summit diplomacy
By Lee Chi-dong
HONOLULU, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday following a two-night stay in New York, during which he attended an annual session of the U.N. General Assembly.
Moon is scheduled to join an alliance ceremony here Wednesday to transfer the remains of Korean and American troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. It would be the first time for a South Korean president to attend such a remains repatriation ceremony held abroad, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon will also award posthumous medals to independence fighters who devoted themselves, while living in Hawaii, to efforts for Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.
He plans to head to Seoul later in the day.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to give Vietnam 1 mln doses of vaccine next month
-
New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day; concerns grow over post-holiday surge
-
(2nd LD) U.S. seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula: Biden
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at U.N. General Assembly