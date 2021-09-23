Moon joins Biden-hosted virtual summit on pandemic, stresses S. Korea's role
By Lee Chi-dong
HONOLULU, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to playing a leading role in the fight against COVID-19, while attending a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The session was convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to rally world leaders for a common vision to end the pandemic by the end of next year, according to the White House.
"South Korea will take the lead in inclusive health cooperation," Moon said in a pre-taped video message for the session. He is on a visit to Honolulu, Hawaii, following a trip to New York where he attended the annual U.N. meeting.
South Korea will also participate proactively in discussions with the U.N. and the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve the international health-related security system, Moon added in the brief message.
He said South Korea, which is seeking to emerge as a global vaccine production hub, will contribute to efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis through the supply and support of more vaccines.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to help improve children's education in Thai hometown
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to give Vietnam 1 mln doses of vaccine next month
-
New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day; concerns grow over post-holiday surge
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at U.N. General Assembly