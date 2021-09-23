Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:38 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon proposes declaration of end of war on Korean Peninsula with U.S. or with U.S.-China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung-Lee Nak-yon trade barbs over Chuseok holiday over allegations related to land development (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon proposes declaration of end of war, IAEA notes rapid nuclear development by NK (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon pulls out 'end of war declaration' card again, Biden to seek diplomacy to denuclearize Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon plays 'end of war declaration' card again, with no mention of N. Korean missile programs (Segye Times)
-- 13-yr-old income tax base to rise only for salaried workers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon again proposes end of war declaration at U.N. General Assembly (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon proposes 'end of war declaration' again, seeks to lay stepping stones for peace (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon tries to get China involved in declaring end of war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global stocks tumble on U.S. belt-tightening, Evergrande shock from China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Word of Evergrande's bankruptcy sends shock waves through global stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon repeats call for declaration to end Korean War (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At UN, Moon reiterates push for declaration to end Korean War (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's proposal to end Korean War faces feasibility questions (Korea Times)
