(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 23)

Moon suggested that three parties -- the two Koreas and the U.S. -- or four parties -- the two Koreas, the U.S. and China -- come together and declare that the war on the peninsula was over. "When the parties involved in the Korean War stand together and proclaim an end to the war, I believe we can make irreversible progress in denuclearization and usher in an era of complete peace," he said in his last speech to the U.N. before his term ends next May.