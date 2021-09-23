(LEAD) KEPCO to up electricity rate for 1st time in 8 yrs amid rising costs
(ATTN: ADDS closing share price at bottom)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), South Korea's state-run utility firm, announced Thursday it plans to raise the electricity rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 to reflect the hike in the global price of resources.
KEPCO said it plans to terminate the discount of 3 won (US$0.0025) per kilowatt-hour, which has been applied since the first quarter, in October, effectively raising costs for households.
Under the new rates, an average four-member household is expected to pay 1,050 won extra every month.
It will mark the first increase in the electricity rate since November 2013.
KEPCO adopted flexible electricity rates linked to global fuel prices starting this year, in a move to improve its profitability. It previously charged an electricity rate under a fixed-rate electricity billing system.
Under the current system, the billing system of electricity is revised every three months, depending on movements in the global prices of liquefied natural gas, coal and crude oil.
Due to concerns over the excessive financial burden on local households amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the company has been refraining from raising the rate despite the fluctuations in the global fuel prices.
Following higher operation costs, KEPCO swung to a net loss in the second quarter of 2021. Net losses came to 673.9 billion won over the April-June period, compared with a profit of 202.9 billion won posted a year earlier.
The latest electricity rate adjustment may further accelerate inflation in Asia's No. 4 economy.
South Korea's consumer prices already jumped more than 2 percent for the fifth straight month in August due to high prices of farm and oil products, indicating a continued build-up of inflationary pressure amid an economic recovery.
Shares of KEPCO, meanwhile, dropped 1.22 percent from the previous session to reach 24,200 won. The new electricity rate was announced before the market opened Thursday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
-
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
-
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
-
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix