Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:14 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 10

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/23 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/19 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!