Exports rise 23 pct in first 20 days of Sept.
All News 09:04 September 23, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 22.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$36.1 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $29.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
