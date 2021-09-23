Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 23 pct in first 20 days of Sept.

All News 09:04 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 22.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$36.1 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $29.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports #customs agency
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!