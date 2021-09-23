Defense ministry withholds comment on N.K.'s discounting of S. Korean-made SLBM as 'clumsy product'
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Thursday declined comment on North Korea's branding of South Korea's new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) as a "clumsy product," only saying that the country has been steadily strengthening defense capabilities.
On Monday, Jang Chang-ha, the chief of the North's Academy of National Defense, said in a statement South Korea's newly unveiled SLBM looked like a "poor weapon without all its shape," questioning its underwater capabilities.
Asked for comment on the statement, the South's defense ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said he had nothing to offer but added South Korea has been "steadily enhancing our defense capabilities against current and future military threats under a comprehensive and mid- to long-term plan."
Last week, South Korea announced the successful test-launch of its first homegrown SLBM from the 3,000-ton-class Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine.
The new asset is expected to be mass produced for operational deployment around next year, with more rounds of tests to be conducted to ensure its reliability, according to sources.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
-
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix
-
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization