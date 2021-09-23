S. Korea vows to join global efforts to improve situation in war-torn Afghanistan
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will join international efforts to help Afghanistan overcome the humanitarian crisis and other hardships in the wake of the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, made the remark during a virtual ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 nations (G-20) held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.
In the meeting, Ham voiced concerns over the current situation in Kabul and called for concerted efforts by the G-20 members to explore ways for cooperation to help the country overcome the crisis, along with related international organizations, the ministry said.
"The deputy minister stressed that the government will join the international community's efforts to improve the situation in Afghanistan," it said.
At the meeting, the participants called for efforts to provide swift humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and ensure the protection of human rights and freedom of movement in the country now under the control of the Taliban. They also agreed to work together on global anti-terrorism efforts.
Concerns over security and human rights violations have arisen after the Taliban retook power following the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from the country late last month.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the U.N. Assistance Mission on Afghanistan, in which it called for the importance of the establishment of an "inclusive government" and upholding human rights.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
-
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
-
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
-
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix