USFK reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

All News 13:55 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Eight American service members stationed in South Korea and six other affiliated individuals have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The service members were stationed at three different military bases: Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul; the K-16 Air Base in the metropolitan city of Seongnam; and Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 km north of Seoul, according to the USFK.

The remaining individuals -- three civilian workers for the U.S. military and three family members -- were from Camp Humphreys, it said, adding that all of them tested positive between Sept. 13 and 21.

"All individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at USAG–Humphreys, Osan Air Base or a Korean medical facility," USFK said in a release.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,435.

In this February file photo provided by the U.S. Forces Korea, a military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

