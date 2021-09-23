2.6 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southeastern region: KMA
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern region Thursday afternoon, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred about 14 kilometers south of Changnyeong, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:02 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It was the sixth strongest quake to hit the Korean Peninsula to date this year.
The epicenter was at 35.42 degrees north latitude and 128.49 east longitude at a depth of 16 km.
The quake's tremor was recorded at level 4 on the seismic intensity scale in South Gyeongsang Province, where the epicenter was located. Level 4 means that many people can feel the tremor indoors while windows and kitchenware clatter.
The southwestern South Jeolla Province and southeastern cities of Busan and Daegu, as well as North Gyeongsang Province, reported a tremor of level 2, which could only be felt by those high up in buildings or silent environments.
The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
-
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
-
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
-
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix