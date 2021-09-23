KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 105,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 699,000 DN 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,600 DN 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,700 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 DN 350
Kogas 41,450 DN 50
Daewoong 34,950 0
SamyangFood 81,400 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 DN 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 432,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,171,000 DN 31,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,330 DN 20
KAL 34,200 UP 1,250
BukwangPharm 20,800 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,600 UP 1,200
NEXENTIRE 8,030 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 122,500 DN 1,500
KCC 443,500 DN 10,500
SKBP 109,500 DN 4,000
AmoreG 51,700 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 100,500 UP 500
HITEJINRO 33,700 DN 350
DL 70,900 DN 1,300
Yuhan 63,700 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 DN 350
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 120,000 DN 6,000
ShinhanGroup 38,950 UP 250
DB HiTek 56,900 DN 700
CJ 102,500 DN 1,500
LX INT 29,250 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 19,000 DN 950
TaihanElecWire 2,580 DN 85
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 UP 100
Hanwha 34,950 DN 100
Daesang 24,650 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,300 DN 50
