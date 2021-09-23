KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 29,150 UP 4,050
SamsungHvyInd 6,200 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,310 DN 50
LG Corp. 95,300 UP 700
Hyosung 122,000 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 16,450 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 94,100 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,750 DN 2,750
Shinsegae 269,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 289,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 34,550 DN 200
SGBC 87,200 DN 2,300
POSCO 346,500 DN 16,000
GCH Corp 32,750 DN 200
LotteChilsung 149,000 0
DB INSURANCE 63,000 UP 2,200
SamsungElec 77,400 UP 200
NHIS 13,250 DN 150
DongwonInd 232,500 DN 5,000
SK Discovery 49,650 DN 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,660 DN 140
LS 66,300 DN 1,100
GC Corp 354,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 44,950 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 234,000 DN 9,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,810 DN 270
SKC 174,500 DN 1,000
GS Retail 33,850 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 177,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 123,000 0
Ottogi 505,000 DN 7,000
HtlShilla 88,500 DN 600
Hanmi Science 68,800 DN 900
KSOE 101,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 0
MERITZ SECU 5,190 DN 50
OCI 143,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
-
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
-
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
-
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix