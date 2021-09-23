KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 68,400 UP 700
KorZinc 510,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 32,350 DN 350
F&F Holdings 37,100 UP 1,450
HyundaiMipoDock 71,500 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 49,700 DN 1,600
S-Oil 104,000 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 215,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,500 DN 4,500
HMM 37,850 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 83,000 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 200,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 263,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,900 UP 800
S-1 85,500 UP 600
ZINUS 78,500 UP 5,500
Hanchem 348,000 UP 14,500
DWS 65,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO 24,200 DN 300
SamsungSecu 48,750 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 14,100 DN 250
SKTelecom 310,000 UP 9,000
SNT MOTIV 52,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 47,150 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 165,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,850 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 5,800 DN 60
Hanon Systems 16,300 UP 150
SK 271,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,900 DN 700
Handsome 40,300 0
COWAY 77,100 DN 3,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 DN 2,000
IBK 10,100 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,450 UP 200
SamsungEng 28,000 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 130,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,460 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,450 DN 250
(MORE)
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on peninsula security, history
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
S. Korea to receive 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from Britain in swap deal
Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
S. Korean series 'Squid Game' tops U.S. chart on Netflix