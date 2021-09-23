KT 32,500 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 21,100 UP 200

LG Uplus 14,750 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 DN 1,000

KT&G 80,900 DN 200

DHICO 21,100 DN 550

Doosanfc 50,100 DN 400

LG Display 19,400 DN 600

Kangwonland 28,400 UP 50

NAVER 400,000 DN 3,000

Kakao 115,000 DN 4,500

NCsoft 584,000 DN 3,000

KIWOOM 117,500 DN 500

DSME 27,650 DN 1,150

DSINFRA 9,990 DN 160

DWEC 7,010 DN 130

DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 38,950 UP 300

LGH&H 1,337,000 DN 21,000

LGCHEM 760,000 UP 59,000

KEPCO E&C 50,200 UP 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,700 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 140,500 UP 1,000

Celltrion 284,500 UP 9,000

Huchems 27,850 DN 550

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,600 DN 300

KIH 87,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE Himart 30,350 DN 700

GS 42,750 DN 300

CJ CGV 31,550 DN 250

LIG Nex1 52,200 DN 400

Fila Holdings 46,400 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,305 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 DN 500

FOOSUNG 19,200 UP 650

(MORE)