KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 21,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 14,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 80,900 DN 200
DHICO 21,100 DN 550
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 400
LG Display 19,400 DN 600
Kangwonland 28,400 UP 50
NAVER 400,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 115,000 DN 4,500
NCsoft 584,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 117,500 DN 500
DSME 27,650 DN 1,150
DSINFRA 9,990 DN 160
DWEC 7,010 DN 130
DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,950 UP 300
LGH&H 1,337,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 760,000 UP 59,000
KEPCO E&C 50,200 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,700 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 284,500 UP 9,000
Huchems 27,850 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,600 DN 300
KIH 87,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 30,350 DN 700
GS 42,750 DN 300
CJ CGV 31,550 DN 250
LIG Nex1 52,200 DN 400
Fila Holdings 46,400 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,305 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 19,200 UP 650
