KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 245,500 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 34,750 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 51,500 DN 600
Hansae 23,200 DN 200
LX HAUSYS 84,100 DN 400
Youngone Corp 44,800 DN 350
CSWIND 73,900 DN 400
GKL 16,250 UP 300
KOLON IND 111,000 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 297,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,900 DN 60
emart 174,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY443 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 63,400 UP 900
DoubleUGames 62,000 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 22,600 UP 100
COSMAX 134,500 DN 500
MANDO 61,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 920,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 41,500 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,450 UP 300
Netmarble 121,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 500,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64400 DN900
ORION 124,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,000 DN 200
BGF Retail 171,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 289,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 28,050 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 712,000 DN 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 799,000 DN 11,000
SKBS 259,000 DN 13,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 50
KakaoBank 66,400 DN 1,600
HYBE 270,500 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 220,000 DN 4,500
DL E&C 140,000 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 9,870 DN 60
(END)
