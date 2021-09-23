S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 September 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.086 1.082 +0.4
2-year TB 1.418 1.402 +1.6
3-year TB 1.558 1.535 +2.3
10-year TB 2.099 2.068 +3.1
2-year MSB 1.406 1.381 +2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.996 1.978 +1.8
91-day CD 1.020 1.010 +1.0
(END)
