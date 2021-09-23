BTS reunites with Coldplay in New York
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- In between promoting vaccines and lauding youths at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, it appears K-pop superstars BTS reunited with British rock band Coldplay ahead of the release of their collaboration single "My Universe."
The two acts posted a group photo to their Twitter accounts Thursday, showing all 11 members posing for the camera in front of a black curtain.
Notably, Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and bassist Guy Berryman are seen wearing modified "hanbok," the Korean traditional dress. The other members, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, also appear to be wearing it although they are partially blocked from view.
"My Universe" is slated to drop at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time) amid high anticipation from fans worldwide.
The bands recently shared a preview of the song on their TikTok accounts and the video clips show Martin and the septet jamming together in a studio, wearing hoodies bearing the other band's name.
The clips confirmed rumors that Martin had visited Seoul in April.
"My Universe," which has both English and Korean lyrics in one song, was co-written by the two acts and produced by Max Martin.
It will be part of Coldplay's ninth album, titled "Music of the Spheres," to be released Oct. 15.
BTS was in New York this week as special presidential envoys for future generations and culture.
They delivered a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on the resilience of young people in the face of the pandemic and performed their hit single "Permission to Dance" on the premises of the U.N. headquarters.
The video of the performance had racked up more than 14 million views on YouTube as of Thursday afternoon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
