(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 24)

However, the market jitters have grown as Evergrande failed to specify its plans for payment of the dollar-based interest of $83.5 million as of Thursday. Market watchers said the heavily-indebted developer will continue to suffer a serious liquidity crisis. As the company is obliged to pay $610 million by the end of this year, concern is increasing the group will go bust eventually. Some critics even foresee the case leading to a financial crisis, equivalent to that caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the U.S. in 2008.