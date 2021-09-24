Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York

All News 09:07 September 24, 2021

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars BTS returned home Friday after a weeklong trip to New York as special presidential envoys for future generations and culture, their label said.

During the week, the septet gave a speech at the opening of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment event at the 76th U.N. General Assembly, and joined President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook during interviews and a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This image, captured from the Twitter account of BTS, shows its members posing for a photo at the second Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) event at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 20, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS also dropped by the Korean Cultural Center in New York, according to Big Hit Music.

A highlight of the trip was a prerecorded performance of BTS' hit single "Permission to Dance" on the premises of the U.N. headquarters.

As of Friday morning, the video had racked up more than 16 million views on the U.N.'s official YouTube channel.

This was the third time the group spoke at the U.N. During the livestreamed speech, which more than 1 million people reportedly tuned in to, the members lauded young people for their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and promoted vaccines, saying all seven of them had received their shots.

Later Friday, the band is set to release a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay titled "My Universe."

The two acts appeared to have reunited in New York this week, with both bands posting a group photo to their Twitter accounts Thursday.

This undated photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS joined by dancers during a performance of "Permission to Dance" at U.N. headquarters in New York. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

