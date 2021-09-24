Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 24, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 20
Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/17 Rain 70
Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20
(END)
