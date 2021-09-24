Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 24, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/17 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!