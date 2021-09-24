Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 17 -- U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: State Dept.
20 -- N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable'
-- N. Korea discounts S. Korea's new SLBM as 'clumsy product' in 'elementary' development stage
21 -- Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-- Biden says U.S. seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula
22 -- U.S. open to discussion with N. Korea on end of war declaration: Pentagon spokesman
-- Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan reaffirm cooperation on N. Korea
-- Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss 'creative' ways to engage with N.K.: foreign ministry
24 -- N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-- Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
(END)
