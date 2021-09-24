Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested once again in his United Nations speech Tuesday that the two Koreas and the United States, probably joined by China, declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
"I propose that three parties of the two Koreas and the U.S., or four parties of the two Koreas, the U.S. and China come together and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over," he said, addressing the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly here.
"When the parties involved in the Korean War stand together and proclaim an end to the War, I believe we can make irreversible progress in denuclearization and usher in an era of complete peace."
S. Korea seeks to turn Korean War armistice into peace regime through end-of-war declaration: official
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains committed to turning the Korean War armistice into a stable peace regime through a formal declaration of an end to the war, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
During his United Nations speech earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in proposed the two Koreas and the United States, possibly joined by China, declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war, saying it will mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.
"The government maintains its stance that it seeks to turn the unstable armistice regime on the Korean Peninsula into a stable peace regime through the end-of-war declaration," the official said.
Defector caught trying to return to N. Korea
PAJU, South Korea, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday that they have launched a probe into a female North Korean defector for seeking to cross the inter-Korean border to return to North Korea.
The woman, who is in her 60s, was taken into custody by the police near Tongil Bridge in the western border city of Paju around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 13 after telling a military solider on duty that she wanted to return to North Korea.
It remains unclear why she sought to return to the communist homeland.
S. Korea to provide up to 10 bln won for civilian aid projects for N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Friday to provide up to 10 billion won (US$8.5 million) to help civilian organizations carry out aid projects for North Korean people facing urgent humanitarian needs amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the unification ministry said.
Under the decision approved by a civilian-government committee on inter-Korean exchanges, up to 500 million won can be provided to a single project designed to improve nutrition and health conditions for North Korean citizens, according to the ministry.
Previously, the government provided financial support for such humanitarian projects in a 50-50 matching fund scheme, in which it covered up to half of the spending necessary to purchase materials and transport them into the reclusive North.
