Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to engaging with North Korea in a diplomatic approach to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday.
North Korea earlier said the continued deadlock in dialogue between the two was because of what it claims to be U.S. hostility toward the North.
"The United States remains committed to diplomatic approach to the DPRK, and we also call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue," Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, said when asked to comment on the North's renewed accusation.
------------
U.S. seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula: Biden
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his country seeks to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy.
The U.S. president made the remark shortly after he said the U.S. will return to full compliance of the nuclear deal with Iran should the Middle Eastern country chooses to do so.
"Similarly, we seek serious and sustained diplomacy to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Biden said while delivering his first in-person remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
------------
U.S. open to discussion with N. Korea on end of war declaration: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States is open to discussing a possible end of war declaration with North Korea as it seeks to engage with the reclusive state in dialogue over a number of other issues, a Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier called on the U.S. and South Korea to formally end the Korean War with North Korea.
"We continue to seek engagement with the DPRK to address a variety of issues, and we are open to discussing the possibility of an end of war declaration," the Department of Defense spokesman, John Kirby, said in a press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan reaffirm cooperation on N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their cooperation in dealing with various regional issues, such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and climate change, the State Department said.
The meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (local time).
"The secretary and the foreign ministers highlighted the global scope of U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation based upon our shared values, as well as our commitment to preserving and promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the trilateral meeting.
------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss 'creative' ways to engage with N.K.: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have discussed "creative and various" measures to reengage with North Korea during bilateral talks in New York, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (local time), shortly after the two held trilateral talks with their Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.
"The secretary and minister shared the assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and the understanding on the urgent need for dialogue for substantive progress on the Korean Peninsula peace process," the ministry said in a press release.
(END)
