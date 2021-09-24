S. Korean internationals thriving in Europe ahead of key World Cup qualifiers

Hwang had grabbed a brace in Bordeaux's previous match against AS Saint-Etienne on Sunday. It was a timely bounceback performance for the forward, who'd sustained a quadriceps injury during a league match on Sept. 12. It was attributed to fatigue -- after playing full-time against Iraq on Sept. 2, Hwang was only available for the second half in the next match against Lebanon on Sept. 7 -- and Hwang hadn't suffered any structural damage.